Thursday Web Weather

After a chilly start, pleasant weather is in the forecast for the weekend. The warming trend will continue next week, with the first 90 of the year in Reno possible by Wednesday. No precipitation is expected at this time. -Jeff.
CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -The Golden Fire in the Tahoe National Forest remains at 20 acres Saturday morning and containment increased to 70 percent, the U.S. Forest Service reported. No structures have been lost but California 49 Marysville Road and Ridge Road in Sierra County. The fire is about 2 miles...
Friday will be cool and breezy, followed by a cold start on Saturday morning. Gardeners should protect tender plants, especially outside of Reno-Sparks. The weekend will slowly warm, followed by a bigger temperature jump next week. The first 90 of the year in Reno is possible by Wednesday. -Jeff. Chili...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Visitors to Wingfield Park in Reno will notice a new wayfinding sign. The City of Reno, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Nevada Division of Water Resources, and the local, state, and federal agencies that make up the cooperative effort known as NevadaFloods.org, unveiled the new sign on Friday afternoon on the park’s west side.
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - You can win a chance to attend a three day country music festival called “Night in the Country” and help animals at the same time. The package for the July 21 through 23 Festival in Yerington is worth $615. All proceeds benefit the Shakespeare...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free Community Resource Fair this Saturday. More than 40 agencies will be on hand to talk about services for the community. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall. Sgt. Lars Christensen and Dep. Ana Richeson stopped by KOLO to talk about the event that is open to all ages.
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Drivers should anticipate travel delays along Mt. Rose Highway as crews continue improvements along the stretch of road near Incline Village. The Nevada Department of Transportation listed the following lane closures:. · Lane closures with up to 30-minute travel delays are currently in place through...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Cal. (KOLO) - A fire that broke out Thursday morning at the Timber Cove Pier in South Lake Tahoe is under investigation. Crews from South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, Lake Valley Fire, and Tahoe Douglas Fire responded to the incident around 11:15 a.m. When emergency responders arrived...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -At least two units are uninhabitable after a Saturday afternoon fire at the Rosewood Park Apartments in southeast Reno, the Reno Fire Department said. As many as eight units could be left unusable. The American Red Cross is aware of the situation and is ready to help...
ALPINE COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The air attack - helicopters making repeated trips from a nearby water source to a wildfire. It’s part of the rhythm of the response to any major fire and for those on the sidelines often the most visible part of the battle. And it’s...
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -UPDATE: NV Energy reports power has been restored. ORIGINAL STORY: There are 7,802 customers without power in Washoe County, most in west Sparks around the Rock Boulevard corridor. In Sparks, most outages started around 6:03 p.m. and power is expected to be restored between 7:30 p.m. to...
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The 39th annual Chili on the Comstock returns to Virginia City May 21 and 22, 2022. Chili cookers will compete for your vote for the best chili and people’s choice awards. Both local and professional chefs will participate. Tickets allow you to sample from...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local apothecary, Ebb and Flow, is a business in the Carson Valley that sells organic oils, candles, & jewelry made with locally sourced items. Owner, Ty Bramwell stopped by Morning Break to talk about her products and a special trunk show this weekend where people can try all of the products sold.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) is celebrating its Class of 2022. Graduates and their loved ones gathered in the student center at the Dandini Campus to honor the nearly 14,000 graduates. Professors lined up to congratulate their former students as they receive their degrees, including: associate...
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A local foster mom got a gift she can really use Thursday. Stacey Wilson was given the keys to a refurbished Chrysler 200. The gift was part of the National Auto Body Council’s “Recycled Ride” program benefiting individuals, families and organizations in need of reliable transportation.
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - This weekend, the Sparks Heritage Museum will debut a new exhibit titled “Where Community Comes First: The History of the Sparks Police Department.”. Guest curated by Officer Ian Carl and supported and organized in part by the entire Sparks Police Department, this exhibit features historic artifacts, photographs, training gear, and uniforms across the century-old history of the SPD, and even includes an exclusive photo op featuring refurbished jail cell panels that once stood inside the Sparks Jail in 1941.
A group of veterans traveling across the United States made a stop in Reno Wednesday. Each day they make one to three stops including visits to veterans homes, hospitals, schools and memorials.
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle hit a pedestrian crossing Pyramid Way outside of a crosswalk Friday night and the Sparks Police Department wants to talk to any witnesses. It happened about 9:28 p.m. Police said the driver who they did not identify was going north on Pyramid Way when the driver hit the pedestrian near G Street.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - REMSA Health and Care Flight hosted a special event Thursday morning, to honor their employees during the 47th annual National EMS Week. Each year, REMSA Health gets over 80,000 calls for service, transporting over 50,000 patients throughout the Washoe County area. REMSA Health has been serving the community since 1986. Over 500 employees work to ensure the safe and efficient first-aid transport of the Washoe County community.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Salvation Army is making a push to help more men battling substance abuse by getting them into free treatment. Like many in Washoe County, Michael M. spent years battling his addiction. “I was addicted to meth, alcohol, marijuana, and all of that. It’s what...
