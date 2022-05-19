Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free Community Resource Fair this Saturday. More than 40 agencies will be on hand to talk about services for the community. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Reno Town Mall. Sgt. Lars Christensen and Dep. Ana Richeson stopped by KOLO to talk about the event that is open to all ages.

RENO, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO