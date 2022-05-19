Police searching for suspect in attempted sex assault of woman in Franklin Township park

Police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted for the attempted sexual assault of a woman running on a park trail in New Jersey.

Franklin Township Police responded to a 911 call reporting a sexual assault on a park trail located near Blackwells Mill Road and Canal Road on Monday around 6 p.m.

Officers said the victim reported being assaulted by a man while she was running on the trail.

She said the suspect got off of a bicycle he was riding and tackled her to the ground.

A struggle ensued between the victim and her attacker as he attempted to sexually assault her.

Fortunately, the victim was able to fight off the suspect and escape, then called police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The suspect is described as approximately in his mid-30s, 5'6'' to 5'7'' with a heavier build, wearing black plants or shorts, a green hoodie and a blue gator face covering.

Officials said the suspect fled on a bicycle.

A composite sketch of the suspect generated by a forensic artist was released in an effort to find the man.

Prosecutor Taggart, Chief Fodor and Director Maeweather request anyone with information relating to the sexual assault to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPIt app.

