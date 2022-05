WASHINGTON, D.C.—More than 500 Vietnam veterans, including five from West Virginia, will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) In Memory Program in 2022. Since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of Vietnam veterans have suffered due to Agent Orange exposure, PTSD and other illnesses as a result of their service. VVMF believes all those who served in Vietnam should be honored and remembered for their service. The In Memory program enables the families and friends of those who came home and later died the opportunity to have them be forever memorialized.

