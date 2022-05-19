ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island EMT shot in the back of an ambulance by drunk patient

An on-duty EMT was shot in the back of an ambulance by a drunk patient Wednesday night.

First responders picked up the intoxicated patient outside of the Funky Monkey Bar in the West Brighton neighborhood of Staten Island just before 8:00 p.m. after reports of a disorderly person at the bar.

Police say the 37-year-old suspect, identified as Thomas McCauley, was outside of the bar when the EMTs arrived and walked himself into the back of the ambulance and was answering questions on the way to Richmond University Medical Center.

As an EMT was administering aid on-board the ambulance the patient suddenly fired a handgun striking a 25-year-old paramedic in the shoulder.

When the driver of the ambulance pulled over, the suspect fled out the back door.

He was quickly apprehended by a retired NYPD detective and off-duty Department of Sanitation lieutenant.

The EMT was transported by his partner to Richmond University Medical Center and is being treated in the trauma unit in stable condition.

A 38-caliber revolver was recovered at the scene.

The original patient has been detained and charges are pending.

