Buckhannon, WV

Pat’s Chat (May 19)

By May 18, 2022
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne last invitation for you to come to Mary Ann Bucklew’s Memorial Service on Sunday, May 22 at 10 a.m. I want all of you who were acquainted with her and loved her to come to the Buckhannon Seventh-day Adventist Church for the Celebration of her Life. Luncheon will be served...

SYCC presents Youth Champion Award

BUCKHANNON — Stockert Youth and Community Center (SYCC) recently held their Family Fun Night, for the 80th West Virginia Strawberry Festival, on Tuesday, May 17. During the family focused event, SYCC Director Debora Brockleman presented the award for the 2022 Youth Champion award. Over the years, many recipients have...
BUCKHANNON, WV
B-UHS hosts Field Day, awards Wellness Cup

TENNERTON — Upshur County Elementary Schools participated in a field day event at the Buckhannon-Upshur High School (B-UHS) on Tuesday, May 17. Students in third through fifth grades participated in various events, including track and field, mental health and wellness and public safety activities. The event took place at the Freal “Red” Crites stadium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Buckhannon-Upshur “Sport”-light: Miranda Greene

BUCKHANNON — It is important to highlight the youth in Upshur County and the hard work they have put in to excelling in the sports they play. This series of articles will go in-depth with one of B-U’s student athletes, allowing readers to get to know a little more about who athletically represents the community. This week, Lady Bucs Lacrosse star senior Miranda Greene, took the time to give the community an inside look at her journey in Upshur County sports.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVWC to offer summer tennis camps

BUCKHANNON — This summer West Virginia Wesleyan’s assistant tennis coach Emanuel Mallya will be offering area youth both private and group tennis lessons. Lessons will be for ages 5 and up and will be held at the indoor tennis court at WVWC. The group lessons will be broken...
BUCKHANNON, WV
B-UHS Athlete of the Week 5-14-2022

Carter Zuliani, a rising freshman, had quite the debut in his first Big 10 Conference Championship with his productive trip to Grafton. His trip to Grafton was highlighted by a per-sonal best, conference championship winning performance in the discus toss, recording a throw that traveled an impressive 126’ 7”. Zuliani also added a team-best fifth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles to cap off a strong day indi-vidually for the freshman. Following the conference cham-pionship meet, head coach Patty Wager specifically mentioned Carter as one of her team’s standouts on the evening, saying, “Carter’s individual performance in field events really did wonders in boosting our team school, helping lead the way in what proved to be a big day for a team.” The underclassman is just getting started writing his own chapter in the athletic lore of Upshur County. He will have three more years of competing for the B-UHS track team and to defend his conference championship in discus, as well as keep building on his solid fundamentals and physical tools as a football player and swimmer.
GRAFTON, WV
Lady Bobcats Softball hold off Mercyhurst in NCAA Regional “nail-biter”

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Taylor Swartz’s sacrifice fly error was the difference in the West Virginia Wesleyan Lady Bobcats (37-16-1) softball team’s NCAA Atlantic Region opening round victory over Mercyhurst (32-15) on Thursday, May 12 at the North Campus Field in Kutztown, Pennsylvania. Swartz’s RBI allowed WVWC left...
KUTZTOWN, PA
Softball Lady Bobcats see 2022 season come to an end in NCAA Regional Final

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — The West Virginia Wesleyan softball team (38-18-1) successful season came to an end as the Lady Bobcats were eliminated in the NCAA Tournament by the Atlantic Region’s number one seed and host, Kutztown (Pa.) (40-13) on Saturday, May 14 at North Campus Field in Kutztown, Pennsylvania.
KUTZTOWN, PA

