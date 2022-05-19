Pat’s Chat (May 19)

Carter Zuliani, a rising freshman, had quite the debut in his first Big 10 Conference Championship with his productive trip to Grafton. His trip to Grafton was highlighted by a per-sonal best, conference championship winning performance in the discus toss, recording a throw that traveled an impressive 126’ 7”. Zuliani also added a team-best fifth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles to cap off a strong day indi-vidually for the freshman. Following the conference cham-pionship meet, head coach Patty Wager specifically mentioned Carter as one of her team’s standouts on the evening, saying, “Carter’s individual performance in field events really did wonders in boosting our team school, helping lead the way in what proved to be a big day for a team.” The underclassman is just getting started writing his own chapter in the athletic lore of Upshur County. He will have three more years of competing for the B-UHS track team and to defend his conference championship in discus, as well as keep building on his solid fundamentals and physical tools as a football player and swimmer.

GRAFTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO