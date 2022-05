Cute and silly, this goofy boy will steal your heart from the get-go! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Bart, a 2 years old Pit Bull Terrier from Parkersburg, West Virginia. Bart is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. As Bart lives in the shelter, he hasn’t been tested around other pets or children – a meet and greet would be required if you have kids in the family, or another dog or a cat.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO