It took the Tampa Bay Lightning some time to find their game, but now that they have, the teams remaining in the Stanley Cup Playoffs have been put on notice. While the Colorado Avalanche are the favourites to win according to the SportsBooks, the Lightning are the real favourites. As the old saying goes, the champs are the champs until somebody beats them. And after their last three performances, with their commitment to playing a team game, the Lightning are clearly the team to beat and it is not even close.

TAMPA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO