Woman gives birth during Frontier Airlines flight

A Virgin Atlantic aircraft was forced to turn back less than an hour into a flight to New York on Monday, after one of its pilots was found to not have completed their training.In what the airline is calling a “rostering error”, flight VS3 turned around 40 minutes into the Heathrow to New York flight after the issue was spotted while flying over Ireland.As part of Virgin Atlantic’s policy, pilots need to have completed a “final assessment flight”, which this officer had reportedly not yet taken.Exasperated passengers aboard the Airbus A330 were then forced to wait on the tarmac at...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 16 DAYS AGO