Woman gives birth during Frontier Airlines flight

After the pilot on his private plane became incapacitated, an anonymous passenger landed the aircraft himself—without any previous flying experience.
On Tuesday afternoon, the passenger safely touched down at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, in a close-to-miraculous landing. Despite his limited knowledge of how to land—let alone fly—a plane, air traffic control was able to verbally assist him in piloting the aircraft.
“He was really calm,” air traffic controller Robert Morgan, who is also a flight instructor, told CNN. “He said, ‘I don’t know how to fly. I...
