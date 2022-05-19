ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Woman gives birth during Frontier Airlines flight

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman went into labor on a Frontier Airlines flight, and, with the help of a flight attendant, gave birth to a baby girl. The plane was traveling from Denver International Airport...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Airport Says Iggy Azalea Showed Up Late to Flight, Not American Airlines' Fault

Iggy Azalea claims American Airlines stranded her and her baby, but that might not be the whole truth ... at least, according to airport staff. Airline sources tell TMZ ... the "Fancy" rapper showed up at the airport at 5:30 PM for a 6:00 PM flight. We're told, she was able to check her bags and go through security, but someone in her party got held up going through TSA.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Travel + Leisure

Delta Air Lines' Flight Attendants Will Soon Get Paid From the Moment You Start Boarding — Why That's a Big Deal

Delta Air Lines will begin paying flight attendants during the boarding process in the coming months, a move that adds valuable billable time for each crew member. In a letter to employees that was shared with Travel + Leisure, Delta said it will start paying flight attendants for the time spent boarding all planes and will be based on the length of the scheduled boarding time. The new policy will go into effect on June 2.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Flight Attendants#Aircraft#Sky
Reuters

Flight attendants union backs Frontier-Spirit tie-up

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - A union representing flight attendants at Frontier Airlines (ULCC.O) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N) said it would back a proposed merger after it reached a deal for a merger transition agreement. Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson said the agreement with Frontier Group "protects flight...
WASHINGTON STATE
travelnoire.com

2022’s Best And Worst Airlines Revealed, Delta Air Lines Takes Top Spot

As travelers saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, airline ticket prices dropped sharply due to travel restrictions. But, with the decrease of covid-19 cases worldwide and as travel resumes, prices rose again and according to some experts, they are expected to keep rising due to spiking oil costs. For many travelers,...
Narcity USA

Here's The Best Time To Book A Flight This Year & When Airline Prices Are Expected To Soar

If you’ve been thinking about booking flights this summer for your holiday travel plans, consider this your personal invitation to get it done. As in, do it now. Industry reports show that U.S. domestic and international flight prices have jumped significantly since the beginning of the year, and the cost of a ticket is only predicted to get higher as air travel bounces back from the pandemic.
AIR TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Daily Mail

American Airlines flight from to Dallas is diverted to Birmingham after part of its WING fell off midflight during severe turbulence

An American Airlines flight from Charleston to Dallas had to be diverted to Alabama after part of its wing fell off due to turbulence. Flight 3729 right winglet - an extension of the wingtip - fell off somewhere around Birmingham on Tuesday during 'moderate to severe turbulence' while the plane was flying at 36,000 feet, the FAA pilot's report stated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Virgin Atlantic flight forced to turn around after it emerged pilot had not completed training

A Virgin Atlantic aircraft was forced to turn back less than an hour into a flight to New York on Monday, after one of its pilots was found to not have completed their training.In what the airline is calling a “rostering error”, flight VS3 turned around 40 minutes into the Heathrow to New York flight after the issue was spotted while flying over Ireland.As part of Virgin Atlantic’s policy, pilots need to have completed a “final assessment flight”, which this officer had reportedly not yet taken.Exasperated passengers aboard the Airbus A330 were then forced to wait on the tarmac at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thrillist

This Airline Is Launching New Nonstop Flights to Europe's Favorite Summer Destinations

This summer, the only thing between New Yorkers and iconic European destinations—like Nice, Palma de Mallorca, and even Bergen—will be a long plane nap. As part of its biggest expansion yet—and just in time for summer travel—United Airlines just announced new nonstop flights from NYC airports to major European cities and countries, including Norway, Spain, and France.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Delta Launching Boarding Pay for Flight Attendants

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Delta Air Lines will be adding “Boarding Pay’ for flight attendants effective June 2, 2022. Currently flight attendants aren’t paid for boarding as they only receive their hourly rate from when the boarding door is closed until it reopens, however that’s about to change in a couple months.
ECONOMY
Robb Report

‘It’s Nothing Short of a Miracle’: A Passenger With No Flying Experience Landed a Cessna After the Pilot Went Down

Click here to read the full article. This flight passenger really stuck the landing. After the pilot on his private plane became incapacitated, an anonymous passenger landed the aircraft himself—without any previous flying experience. On Tuesday afternoon, the passenger safely touched down at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, in a close-to-miraculous landing. Despite his limited knowledge of how to land—let alone fly—a plane, air traffic control was able to verbally assist him in piloting the aircraft. “He was really calm,” air traffic controller Robert Morgan, who is also a flight instructor, told CNN. “He said, ‘I don’t know how to fly. I...
PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy