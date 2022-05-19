LOCALS IN COLLEGE: Baggarly playing in NCAA women’s golf tourney
By Tim Hayes
heraldcourier.com
2 days ago
Addie Baggarly is playing in her third NCAA Division I women’s national golf tournament, which gets underway on Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona. She has participated in the United States Women’s Open and qualified for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Baggarly placed third in the 2016 TSSAA...
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Tennessee High baseball program’s return to the state tournament was a 42-year journey, but the last hurdle was cleared in a hurry. The Vikings took care of Gibbs in four and a half innings on Friday, piling up 15 hits in a 16-3 victory in a Class 3A sectional at Tod Houston Field.
Ellyson Kovacs won a singles match and combined with Keona Fielitz to win in doubles as well, leading Tennessee High to a 5-2 TSSAA Class AA sectional victory at Farragut on Wednesday afternoon. Tennessee High qualified for the Class AA state tournament at Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro on May...
Pappy Thompson Award: Justice Musser, Tennessee High. There are those tough, heart-wrenching moments in life that forever remain seared in one’s mind, the feeling of pain and sadness never really leaving when the memories come flooding back. Justice Musser experienced not one, but two, such life-altering experiences during his...
Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill prohibiting all abortions with few exceptions, and providers said they would stop performing the procedure as soon as the governor signs it in the latest example of the GOP's national push to restrict access to what has been a constitutional right for nearly a half century. Oklahoma lawmakers this year already passed a half-dozen anti-abortion measures, and while abortion providers across the country have been bracing for the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court's new conservative majority might further restrict the practice, that has especially been the case in Oklahoma and Texas. Two of Oklahoma's four abortion clinics already stopped providing abortions after the governor signed a six-week ban earlier this month, and an attorney for the two other independent clinics said Thursday they will no longer offer services once the bill is signed.
Virginia's K-12 school performance is backsliding due to reduced expectations for students and schools and a lack of transparency, resulting in widening achievement gaps, according to a critical new assessment from Virginia's superintendent of public instruction. The report finds that Virginia's public school closures during COVID-19 exacerbated existing declines in...
Virginia is averaging nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases per day — a first since late February. This time last year, the state was averaging fewer than 500 daily infections. On Wednesday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported fewer people being hospitalized due to the virus than figures from last May. The dashboard also shows hospitalizations increasing, compared to May 2021 when they were on the decline.
The Health Wagon has been a vital part of health care in Southwest Virginia for the treatment of COVID patients. David McGee takes a look at the future of this critical piece of our region's health care infrastructure. Look for more in Sunday's Herald Courier.
State employees face a tight deadline on Friday for getting permission to work from their homes under a new telework policy that Gov. Glenn Youngkin has imposed, but some say their supervisors have shown little flexibility in carrying it out. Two employees in separate divisions of the Department of Behavioral...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers couldn't find common ground on several budget bills Friday as the end of their legislative season rapidly approached. Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said tax committee chairs have made “fantastic progress” on a $4 billon tax relief bill, echoing Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller's comments Thursday that a deal on the package was close.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger of Kingsport held a “Coffee with your Congresswoman” event at Northeast State Community College Friday morning with a roomful of constituents from the Tri-Cities region in attendance. “There's a lot going on,” Harshbarger said in her opening remarks. “Every day...
