Premiere User Tries Color Grading in Final Cut Pro

CinemaCon delegates, donning their 3D glasses, gave a wildly enthusiastic welcome to their return to Pandora with a first look at the stunning teaser trailer for James Cameron’s newly titled sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, Wednesday during Disney’s slate presentation in Caesars Palace’s Colosseum. “We need to make sure [audiences] have an experience they can’t get anywhere else, and that needs to be exclusively in theaters,” said producer Jon Landau in introducing the teaser trailer, which will be released next week, exclusively in theaters, ahead of Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Landau additionally announced plans to re-release the...

MOVIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO