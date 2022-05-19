ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Premiere User Tries Color Grading in Final Cut Pro

By Lee Morris
Fstoppers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of months ago, I tried Final Cut Pro for the first time. Surprisingly, there were many things I liked about Final Cut, but it wasn't enough to convince me to switch from Premiere. Today, I'm giving Final Cut Pro another try. At the moment, my biggest issue...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Horror Film ‘Two Witches’ Acquired by Arrow Films For U.S., U.K. and Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Horror movie “Two Witches” has been acquired by Arrow Films for distribution in U.S., Canada, U.K. and Ireland. MPI Media Group is representing international sales in Cannes. The film, described as a mix of “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Hereditary” and “Drag Me to Hell,” is writer-director Pierre Tsigaridis’ directorial feature debut. Rebekah Kennedy (“To the Bone”), Kristina Klebe (“Halloween”) and Belle Adams (“Perry Mason”) star in “Two Witches.” Kennedy plays Masha, a young woman with violent impulses waiting to inherit her grandmother’s powers while Adams stars as the pregnant Sarah, who is unable to convince her boyfriend and...
MOVIES
Fstoppers

How to Simplify Photoshop for a More Efficient Workflow

Photoshop is a behemoth of a program, and while it has a ton of features and functionalities in it, very few photographers ever need all those options. All those extras can make it a bit tedious to navigate through the interface and find what you need. This helpful video tutorial will show you how to simplify Photoshop's interface to make it easier to navigate and to make your workflow more streamlined.
SOFTWARE
Fstoppers

BTS of a Natural Light Portrait Shoot in an AirBnB

It's easy to think that if you want to put together a great portrait shoot you need to book an expensive location and have a room full of lights, but sometimes simplicity can be more rewarding. In this video, master portrait photographer, Peter Coulson, takes you behind-the-scenes as he shoots...
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davinci
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color Grading#Final Cut Pro#Editing Software#Premiere
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: War Epic ‘10,000 Nights in the Jungle’ Sells to Dark Star for U.S. (Exclusive)

Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, the Cesar Award-winning WWII epic that bowed in the Un Certain Regard sidebar of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, has found a home in the U.S. Dark Star Pictures has acquired the North American distribution rights to the film and is now planning a fall 2022 theatrical release, starting in New York City and Los Angeles before expanding across the country. The film will then be released on demand, on digital platforms and Blu-ray later this year.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes According to... IFC Films Head of Acquisition Scott ShoomanCannes Flashback: David Bowie Made His...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Fstoppers

10 Tips to Help Beginner Photographers Improve Their Work

When you are learning photography, it can be a bit overwhelming trying to simultaneously balance all of the technical and creative ideas and techniques that go into making a successful photograph. If you are new to the pursuit and wondering how to grow, check out this fantastic video tutorial that features an experienced photographer giving 10 tips for improving as a photographer.
PHOTOGRAPHY
EW.com

Tom Cruise shares adorable memory of young Elle and Dakota Fanning during Cannes Film Festival

In a speech ahead of the Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, Tom Cruise shouted out someone special he noticed in the audience: Elle Fanning. "I've seen Elle Fanning here, who I've known since she was a little girl," Cruise said at the showing. "You are a very talented actress, and it's wonderful to see you here, and see your sister."
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Avatar 2’ Footage Astonishes Audience at CinemaCon

CinemaCon delegates, donning their 3D glasses, gave a wildly enthusiastic welcome to their return to Pandora with a first look at the stunning teaser trailer for James Cameron’s newly titled sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, Wednesday during Disney’s slate presentation in Caesars Palace’s Colosseum. “We need to make sure [audiences] have an experience they can’t get anywhere else, and that needs to be exclusively in theaters,” said producer Jon Landau in introducing the teaser trailer, which will be released next week, exclusively in theaters, ahead of Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Landau additionally announced plans to re-release the...
MOVIES
Fstoppers

A Review of the Viltrox 35mm f/1.8 AF Lens

35mm lenses are popular for good reason, as they offer a versatile focal length that is neutral enough for a variety of applications, including portraits, street photography, events, astrophotography, and more. The Viltrox 35mm f/1.8 AF is one of the more affordable options out there, but it still offers a range of great features. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

10 of the Best Third-Party Lenses for Sony Mirrorless Cameras

Sony users have a ton of choices available when it comes to lenses, with many manufacturers offering a wide range of focal lengths and maximum apertures that can fit just about any budget. If you are wondering how to navigate all those choices, check out this great video that will show you 10 excellent third-party lenses for Sony mirrorless cameras.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

U.K. and Italy Forge Pact to Step Up Film, TV Production Collaboration

The British Film Commission (BFC) and the Italian Film Commissions (IFC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that seeks to facilitate high-end film and TV production collaboration between the two countries. The idea is to boost opportunities and incentives for big productions shot in both territories, such as Disney’s “The...
MOVIES
Fstoppers

A Review of the Ultra-High-Capacity Anker 757 Portable Power Station

If you work a lot in the field or like to take long road trips, you know how difficult it can be to have access to enough power to keep all your devices charged and running. Anker's 757 Portable Power Station has a ridiculous amount of power to spare, and this great video review takes a look at its performance and applications.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy