Even as Russell Wilson has not yet stepped onto the field for a game with the Denver Broncos, he has already won over plenty of his teammates. Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Albert Okwuegbunam touched on his early impressions of Wilson so far in the offseason. Overall, the tight end has been wowed with just how the former Seattle Seahawks passer has gone the extra mile to be there for the team’s offensive unit.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO