WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — According to a new report from the Northwest Arkansas Council, Northwest Arkansas recycled more than 41,000 tons of material in 2021. The report by the Council’s NWA Recycles program is the first to tally collections from the Benton County, Boston Mountain Solid Waste Districts and from a dozen cities with public recycling programs. The 41,000 tons included collections of aluminum cans, cardboard, used tires, electronics and food and yard waste, all of which can be recycled and reused in some way.

BENTON COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO