SEAFORD, Del.- In Seaford, officials are notifying visitors and residents of ordinance that just went into effect, it’s called the Pedestrian Ordinance. This will prohibit anyone from standing on any median within the city and also said pedestrians have to be 200 ft. back from the center of an intersection. We are told the idea is to keep people out of high crash area intersections and make the public safe, as they have seen a rise in pedestrian and car accidents. They also have seen an fatal pedestrian crashes.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO