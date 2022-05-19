BA installed LED street signs at 28 intersections throughout city. Courtesy: City if Broken Arrow.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow (BA) street crews installed LED lighted street signs at 28 intersections throughout the city, replacing the opaque metal street signs.

The blue and white LED street signs are meant to grab attention and illuminate the routes for both motorists and pedestrians in the city.

BA said LED’s produce stronger light than incandescent bulbs, use less energy, don’t burn through the filament, last longer and create less waste with no ultraviolet emissions.

For a list of the intersections, click here.

