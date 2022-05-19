ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New Movie and Television Studios Under Construction in Sylmar

By Mike Terry, San Fernando Valley Sun/El Sol
Cover picture for the articleBy July of next year there could be plenty of lights, cameras and Hollywood film and television action taking place in Sylmar. That’s when a new independent, state-of-the-art studio — Sylmar Studios — is expected to be up and operating. Investors and studio officials have acquired...

“LeRoy Chase Square” in Pacoima Is Dedicated

On what would have been his 77th birthday, the late LeRoy Chase was honored Saturday, May 14, by an area at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Pierce Street in Pacoima named “LeRoy Chase Square.”. Chase, who served as the President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Caballero Creek Park

LA Councilmember Bob Blumenfield (third from left) helps with the ground breaking ceremonies for the new Caballero Creek Park, to be located at the confluence of the Los Angeles River and Caballero Creek in Reseda. The project, which is a partnership between MRCA and the City of Los Angeles, will restore 1.5 acres of an asphalt lot into a multi-benefit natural park. Joining Blumenfield are (l-r) Bob Akre, LA River Walkers and Watchers; Barbara Romero, general manager of the Bureau of Sanitation; AP Diaz, LA Rec and Parks chief of staff; Brian Baldauf, chief of Watershed Planning for the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority; Michael Affeldt, director of Mayor Garcetti’s LARiverWorks Team; and John Popoch, Blumenfield’s deputy chief of staff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Congressman Wants County Supervisors to “Temporarily” Shutdown Whiteman Airport

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-29th Dist.) is adding to the demands of those wanting to close down the Whiteman Airport in Pacoima. In a letter written to the LA County Board of Supervisors dated May 6, the congressman asks board chairperson Holly Mitchell and the other Supervisors to consider a 30-day voluntary shutdown of all airport flights “except for emergencies,” and to participate with “the full audit and investigation” he requested from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) back in January.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Boshae Keeps the Eagles Flying High

If you have any remaining questions about Stephanie Boshae’s abilities, keep them to yourself. The Chavez Learning Academies softball coach has been a winner from the moment she stepped onto the Eagles campus. In her seven seasons there, Boshae’s teams have won two LA City Section Division II titles and a Division I title.
SAN FERNANDO, CA

