New Movie and Television Studios Under Construction in Sylmar

LA Councilmember Bob Blumenfield (third from left) helps with the ground breaking ceremonies for the new Caballero Creek Park, to be located at the confluence of the Los Angeles River and Caballero Creek in Reseda. The project, which is a partnership between MRCA and the City of Los Angeles, will restore 1.5 acres of an asphalt lot into a multi-benefit natural park. Joining Blumenfield are (l-r) Bob Akre, LA River Walkers and Watchers; Barbara Romero, general manager of the Bureau of Sanitation; AP Diaz, LA Rec and Parks chief of staff; Brian Baldauf, chief of Watershed Planning for the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority; Michael Affeldt, director of Mayor Garcetti’s LARiverWorks Team; and John Popoch, Blumenfield’s deputy chief of staff.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO