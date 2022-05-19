ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“LeRoy Chase Square” in Pacoima Is Dedicated

By Alejandro JSM Chavez, San Fernando Valley Sun/El Sol
sanfernandosun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn what would have been his 77th birthday, the late LeRoy Chase was honored Saturday, May 14, by an area at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Pierce Street in Pacoima named “LeRoy Chase Square.”. Chase, who served as the President and CEO of the Boys & Girls...

welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [5-21-2022]

Need some Saturday to-dos? Well, let’s cut to the chase. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (May 21) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Things To Do For Saturday. 2nd Annual People’s Kite Festival -> This...
myburbank.com

Burbank Police Log: May 2 – May 8

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
CBS LA

Caruso surges in LA mayoral polls after record-breaking spending

Mayoral candidate and billionaire developer Rick Caruso continues to surge in the polls after record-breaking spending from his personal fortune. "I'm focusing on working hard for the next two and a half weeks," he said. "I'm focused on what people really care about in this city — the crime problem, homeless problem and corruption in City Hall."Caruso spent Friday night garnering endorsements from high-profile members of the Asian American community. However, he has drawn criticism from his opponents for buying ad time and avoiding debates, claiming he is afraid to answer tough questions. "Well I did two debates," said Caruso. "I'm happy...
kcrw.com

LA removes crosswalks allegedly painted by a secretive group

The illegal crosswalks remained untouched for weeks, but on Friday Los Angeles city workers were on site steaming them away. The set of four crosswalks popped up at a busy residential intersection in March, allegedly painted by a secretive group that calls itself Crosswalk Collective LA. At the time, the group told NPR they were tired of waiting on the city to make what they said are much needed improvements for pedestrians. So they DIY'ed it, taking matters into their own hands.
LATACO

O.G. Highland Park’s Eunisses Hernandez Has a Plan to Stop Gentrification In CD 1

Eunisses Hernandez was born and raised in Highland Park and saw her neighborhood change and her neighbors displaced. “When growing up here in Highland Park, I’ve seen gentrification take hold, and I’ve seen it impact my loved ones, neighbors, and small businesses. It happened really fast. The community tried to organize around it and against it, but we just saw whole apartments bought up, people displaced,” Hernandez tells L.A. TACO. Hernandez is running to represent City Council District one which encompasses 22 different Los Angeles neighborhoods, including MacArthur Park, Chinatown, Echo Park, Glassell Park, Pico-Union, and parts of Highland Park. District 1 also includes the famous Salvadoran Corridor, whose 50 vendors were recently removed by incumbent councilmember Gil Cedillo’s office.
sanfernandosun.com

Caballero Creek Park

LA Councilmember Bob Blumenfield (third from left) helps with the ground breaking ceremonies for the new Caballero Creek Park, to be located at the confluence of the Los Angeles River and Caballero Creek in Reseda. The project, which is a partnership between MRCA and the City of Los Angeles, will restore 1.5 acres of an asphalt lot into a multi-benefit natural park. Joining Blumenfield are (l-r) Bob Akre, LA River Walkers and Watchers; Barbara Romero, general manager of the Bureau of Sanitation; AP Diaz, LA Rec and Parks chief of staff; Brian Baldauf, chief of Watershed Planning for the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority; Michael Affeldt, director of Mayor Garcetti’s LARiverWorks Team; and John Popoch, Blumenfield’s deputy chief of staff.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them)

Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them) When you think of Southern California, waterfalls might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Your first thought might be Hollywood lights or even Disneyland. However, during the spring, the landscape of SoCal comes alive with flowing wonders and panoramic hikes to waterfalls. After all, nothing beats getting out in nature and discovering some of the amazing landscapes that this region has to offer. Here’s a list of ten gorgeous waterfalls in Southern California that are worth your time and effort.
smobserved.com

24 Months After Completion, the Massive Block Apartments on Lincoln Blvd in Santa Monica are Empty

What was built on the former Norms restaurant site at Colorado and Lincoln Blvd at a cost of $40 million, is five stories tall and is pretty much devoid of people?. Convinced that renters could and would pay top dollar to live ANYWHERE in Santa Monica, developers demolished the block of buildings between Colorado and the freeway 3 years ago and began to build like mad. Pack and stack apartment buildings now cover a neighborhood where traffic is constant.
avdailynews.com

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger Had It With D.A George Gascon

Supervisor Kathryn Barger voiced her support to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón today, citing a news report published by the Los Angeles Times as being the tipping point for her decision. “Learning that our D.A.’s ‘Zero Bail’ policy has interfered with a diversion program’s ability to...
CBS LA

New Villanueva campaign ad taken down after Archdiocese of Los Angeles objects to its filming in church

A new political ad from Alex Villanueva appears to have been taken down after its release prompted the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to take a neutral position in the race for LA County Sheriff.The ad showed the incumbent sheriff walking into a church to pray for public safety, the homeless in LA and his department's duties. The ad was apparently filmed in East LA's St. Alphonsus Church.In a tweet that had included the video, the caption said, "It takes strength to lead others & fight those that would do harm. I draw much of my strength from the man above."The...
News Break
Politics
lmu.edu

Refund the Money: Billionaire L.A. Mayor Hopeful Urges on Surplus

“A year ago, I would’ve told you that a candidate like Rick Caruso, even if he spent $25 million, couldn’t win the mayoralty of LA,’’ said Fernando Guerra, director of the Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University. “Caruso represents an outsider challenging the governing political establishment. Voters are open to that right now.”
foxla.com

Dogs maul woman in Lake Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - A woman is hospitalized Friday after she was attacked by at least two dogs in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff's Station responded just after midnight to the 39100 block of 182nd Street East where they found a woman on the ground suffering from several dog bites to her face and head, said Lt. Layne Arnold.
KTLA

Would L.A. County bring back mask mandate if cases continue to climb?

After weeks of climbing case numbers, Los Angeles County has moved from “low” to “medium” COVID-19 risk level under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community rating system. L.A. County had just entered the “low” risk category in March, triggering a relaxation of indoor masking rules countywide. On Thursday, L.A. County became the only Southern California […]
Eater

Influencer Favorite Celestina Rooftop Closing in Culver City After Just Months of Operation

Celestina, the flashy rooftop spot in Culver City from the team behind Etta, has announced that it will close on May 30 after a brief run that began earlier this year. Located at the Shay Hotel, which also hosts Etta on the ground floor, Celestina became known for its three geodesic domes (that they called igloos) providing shelter on sometimes chilly, windy evenings. The menu was modern Mexican, serving inventive cocktails and shareable taco platters.
