“LeRoy Chase Square” in Pacoima Is Dedicated

Discover the 10 Most Gorgeous Waterfalls in Southern California (& Where To Find Them) When you think of Southern California, waterfalls might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Your first thought might be Hollywood lights or even Disneyland. However, during the spring, the landscape of SoCal comes alive with flowing wonders and panoramic hikes to waterfalls. After all, nothing beats getting out in nature and discovering some of the amazing landscapes that this region has to offer. Here’s a list of ten gorgeous waterfalls in Southern California that are worth your time and effort.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO