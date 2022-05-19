ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Congressman Wants County Supervisors to “Temporarily” Shutdown Whiteman Airport

By Mike Terry, San Fernando Valley Sun/El Sol
sanfernandosun.com
 2 days ago

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-29th Dist.) is adding to the demands of those wanting to close down the Whiteman Airport in Pacoima. In a letter written to the LA County Board of Supervisors dated May 6, the congressman asks board chairperson Holly Mitchell and the other Supervisors to consider a 30-day voluntary...

sanfernandosun.com

Comments / 0

KCET

Newsom Says CA Is an Abortion ‘Sanctuary.’ But for Whom?

Many people in underserved communities still struggle to find abortion services in the Golden State. This story was originally published May 18, 2022 by Knock LA. This month, Politico broke the news that the US Supreme Court had decided to overturn the historic abortion rights decision Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft majority opinion. In response to the leak, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a Reproductive Health Package to expand abortion access and attract businesses from anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ states. Even before the leak, California legislators introduced a dozen bills during this session that support reproductive justice and access to abortion care. These bills would benefit people already living in California, as well as those from other states seeking abortion care. This could make California a "safe haven" for those seeking abortion care, but California still has its issues with accessibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Caruso surges in LA mayoral polls after record-breaking spending

Mayoral candidate and billionaire developer Rick Caruso continues to surge in the polls after record-breaking spending from his personal fortune. "I'm focusing on working hard for the next two and a half weeks," he said. "I'm focused on what people really care about in this city — the crime problem, homeless problem and corruption in City Hall."Caruso spent Friday night garnering endorsements from high-profile members of the Asian American community. However, he has drawn criticism from his opponents for buying ad time and avoiding debates, claiming he is afraid to answer tough questions. "Well I did two debates," said Caruso. "I'm happy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FingerLakes1.com

California residents can claim a $160 one-time credit

Residents of Long Beach, California could receive a one-time payment of $160. The refund stems from a legal ruling about water access. After a recent legal ruling, Long Beach, California, will have to pay back it’s own water department over $30.8 million. This ruling is also what triggered will be $160 credit for customers. Find additional details about it here.
LONG BEACH, CA
