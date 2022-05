Ramona Nieves Arvelo, 81, of Waterbury, widow of Ruperto Feliciano, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 after bravely battling dementia. Ramona was born on June 12, 1940 in Camuy, Puerto Rico and was the daughter of the late Dionisio Nieves and Agustina Arvelo. Ramona was baptized as one of...

WATERBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO