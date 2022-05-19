ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Fitch wins first softball district title since 2013

By Chad Krispinsky
 2 days ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch rallied past Green 6-5 to claim the Division I softball District Championship on Wednesday evening.

The Falcons built an early 4-0 lead, but Green plated five runs in the top of the fifth inning, to take a 5-4 advantage.

Emotional Fitch coach reflects on winning a district crown

Fitch freshman Sydnie Watts tied the game 5-5 on an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

She struck out 18 batters on the night in the circle for the Falcons.

Ayla Ray tallied a pair of hits including a double and a triple.

Maddy Taylor likewise finished with two hits including a double, single, and an RBI.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Fitch loaded the bases, when Alison Foley drove in the game-winner in a walk-off fashion.

Fitch improves to 22-2 on the season. The Falcons advance to face the winner of Brunswick/Broadview Heights in the Division I Regional Semifinals on Wednesday at the Youngstown State softball complex.

Green’s run comes to an end with a record of 17-5.

