Dustin A. Hubbell, 43, of Prospect passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 30, 2022 while enfolded by the love of his family. Dustin was the cherished son of Harold and Alice (Yesmer) Hubbell. He was born August 16, 1978 in Waterbury. Dustin was a proud graduate of the...

PROSPECT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO