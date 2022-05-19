ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefcase-Style Leather Backpacks

By Kalina Nedelcheva
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles-based fashion accessory brand Luis Steven is seeking to bring together the idea of unparalleled functionality and head-turning aesthetics in its briefcase-style leather backpack. Parading a decisively unisex style,...

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Top 10 tiny homes on wheels designed for sustainable architecture advocates

This $15 Laundry Find Completely Transformed The Way I Dry Clothes in My Tiny Studio Apartment

Dodo Van is a tiny home on wheels with wooden interior and functional areas

10 Over-the-Door Organizers for Your Bathroom That’ll Create Space Out of Thin Air

How to Pick Lamps for the Living Room

From Chairs to Coffee Table Books, Mytheresa’s New Lifestyle Category Offers Luxe Home Decor

This Japanese designer turned discarded fishing containers into groovy furniture

These Small Bookshelves Display Your Favorite Reads Without Wasting Space

