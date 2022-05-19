Briefcase-Style Leather Backpacks

Click here to read the full article. Mytheresa is ready to supply you with more than just stylish outfits.
On Wednesday, the luxury online retailer launched Life, a new lifestyle offering that offers home décor, items for your pets and travel accessories from dozens of luxury brands. Its range of products includes tableware, small furnishings, coffee table books, wall décor, vases, cushions, table linens, throws, lighting and books. And while you’ll find numerous products made by high-end labels whose clothes are already on the site, such as Loro Piana, Dolce&Gabanna and Aquazarra, you’ll find items from both renowned and emerging home...
