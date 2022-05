JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. VCU is confirming that tonight’s game will go on, despite weather conditions. Forecasts have the Richmond area getting anywhere from 3 to 10 inches with heavy bands of snow this evening. That will not stop that Rams, who have a BIG matchup tonight with George Washington, both teams are 7-2 in A10 play, and are looking to hold on to the #2 spot in A10 play thus far. VCU is also seeking revenge after a January loss at GW (76-66).

