Saint Louis, MO

Racial Healing + Justice Fund announces new governance board

By The St. Louis American staff
St. Louis American
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only thing standing between creation of many community-based projects is funding. The Community Governance Board [CGB] takes on the challenge of selecting which projects will receive resources on behalf of the St. Louis Regional Racial Healing + Justice Fund. The 14-member CGB for the 2022-2023 grant period is...

St. Louis American

Judge Krista S. Peyton serves as newest judge in St. Louis County

Judge Krista S. Peyton was appointed associate circuit judge in St. Louis County by Governor Michael L. Parson. Prior to her appointment, Peyton served as the general counsel and chief contracting officer for the St. Louis Housing Authority. She was responsible for litigation, real estate matters, landlord tenant matters, contract negotiation, transactional matters and led the competitive procurement process. Before that, Ms. Peyton served as an attorney in the Legal Department for the St. Louis County Family Court, and represented the St. Louis County Juvenile Officer in all phases of prosecution of juvenile delinquency and child protection matters and appellate matters involving termination of parental rights.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis rent is the lowest in the nation

ST. LOUIS – A report listed St. Louis as the most affordable metropolitan area to rent an apartment in. Real estate data company Clever released a new report showing rent prices in the U.S. are rising four times faster than income, but St. Louis is one of only four metros where the rent-to-income ratio is lower than the national median. The other three are Oklahoma City, Cincinnati, and San Antonio.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kbia.org

Missouri Attorney General files 6 new lawsuits against St. Louis County schools

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Thursday that his office has filed six new lawsuits challenging school masking requirements. Schmitt’s office hinted during a hearing in Columbia earlier this week that more lawsuits were forthcoming. The lawsuits challenge rules school districts established allowing mask mandates to be reimposed if COVID cases reach a certain threshold.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis settles discrimination lawsuit, assistant chief gets $162K

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. St. Louis settles discrimination lawsuit, assistant chief gets $162K. St. Louis settles discrimination lawsuit, assistant …. Employees at Hendel’s in Florissant are like family. Firefighters on Illinois hardware store roof to vent …. AllStar Elite Dance Company in Florissant...
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis Aldermen could see their salaries double

ST. LOUIS – Fewer St. Louis Aldermen doesn’t necessarily mean the taxpayer will save money. Next April, the Board of Aldermen will be cut in half from 28 to 14 members. The Post-Dispatch reported there is a new proposal circulating at city hall. Members elected to the new larger wards could see their salaries double. The proposal would raise […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

LETTING NO. 8745

FEDERAL PROJECT NO. CMAQ/STP/BUILD-5617(602) Electronic bids submitted through the Bid Express Online Portal will be received by the Board of Public Service until 1:45 PM, CT, on JUNE 14, 2022, then publicly opened and read. Proposals must be submitted electronically using “Bid Express Online Portal” at https://www.bidexpress.com/ businesses/20618/home. Plans and Specifications may be examined on the Board of Public Service website http://www.stl-bps.org (BPS On Line Plan Room) and may be purchased directly through the BPS website from INDOX Services at cost plus shipping. No refunds will be made. A pre-bid conference for all contractors bidding on this project will be held May 24, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference will be held in 1520 Market Street, Suite 2000, Boardroom #278, St. Louis, Missouri 63103. Bidders shall comply with all applicable City, State and Federal laws (including MBE/WBE policies). All bidders must regard Federal Executive Order 11246, “Notice of Requirement for Affirmative Action to Ensure Equal Employment Opportunity”, the “Equal Opportunity Clause” and the “Standard Federal Equal Employment Specifications” set forth within and referenced at www.stl-bps.org (Announcements).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

‘We are back!’

As Black St. Louis lined both sides of Market Street for more than a dozen city blocks, there was a special feeling permeating downtown. May 15th marked the first in-person Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center Annual May Day Parade since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The parade...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Schnucks union members approve new three-year deal

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks employees approved a new union contract Wednesday night. Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 agreed on a new three-year deal. It features significant pay increases for all employees and new premium pay for workers in leadership roles. Schnucks employs more than 4,000 local 655 members. Negotiations started in late […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Florissant Food Truck Knights support the community

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. Florissant Food Truck Knights support the community. Employees at Hendel’s in Florissant are like family. Firefighters on Illinois hardware store roof to vent …. AllStar Elite Dance Company in Florissant instills …. Magic Razor Barber Shop has been in...
FLORISSANT, MO
5 On Your Side

Hail, thunderstorms hit St. Louis metro area

ST. LOUIS — Active storms hit the St. Louis area Saturday morning. Areas experienced strong winds, lightning and heavy rain. There were reports of hail in Washington County, Missouri, Belleville and Shiloh, Illinois between 9:20 and 10:10 a.m. as the storm moved east. There were 200 lightning strikes during...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Michael Sack named interim police chief

Retiring St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden, who planned to serve until a permanent replacement is found, is stepping away June 18. Lt. Col. Michael Sack, Bureau of Community Policing commander, will take over as interim chief and, for now, has the support of The Ethical Society of Police [ESOP], which represents Black police officers in St. Louis and St. Louis County.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

America’s Birthday Parade will “Let Freedom Ring” in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis will once again celebrate America’s birthday with one of the longest-running parades across the Nation. America’s Birthday Parade will fill the streets of downtown St. Louis on July 2 at 10 a.m. Similar to previous years, dozens of floats will march west from Fourth and Market Streets at Kiener Plaza to 20th Street. However, the 2022 theme will be “Let Freedom Ring”.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

What Should Be At Olive And Lindell

Grand Center is a neighborhood whose rich, extensive history and built environment are scarred by the prejudices of the past and the suburbanization of our urban core. Hollowed out by years of total disinvestment, targeted demolition, and gross neglect, much of what is left in Midtown today is a truly urban street grid flanked by surviving buildings telling valuable stories of a past where development meant more than just potential profit. In this “what should be,” I took advantage of both of these defining features to envision The Flatiron @ Olive and Lindell.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. Marshals operation gets 153 violent crime suspects, 62 guns off St. Louis-area streets

The U.S. Marshal Service conducted a month-long operation targeting known gang members and violent crime suspects in the metro-east. A special initiative called “Operation Wash Out” targeted St. Clair and Madison Counties and an area around Centralia throughout March. It netted 153 arrests, 62 guns, nearly $43,000, two vehicles and 26.9 kilograms of narcotics, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE

