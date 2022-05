Prince William County joined the rest of Northern Virginia this week in the CDC's category of moderate spread of COVID-19 after nearly three months of being at low levels. Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties and the cities of Alexandria moved into the moderate spread level earlier this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The levels are based on the weekly average case rates and new hospitalizations per capita, as well as the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO