MTV Launches New “Juicy Shore” Hard Seltzer Drink Just in Time for Summer

Has released its Converse Pride collection for 2022, this year surrounding the theme of “Found Family.”. For the collection, the shoes will arrive in various silhouettes including the Converse Run Star Motion, the Chuck 70 Hi, the Chuck Taylor Hi and Lift Ox, the One Star and the All Star Slide, all to celebrate individuals in the LGBTQIA+ community. The sneakers within the Converse Pride Collection 2022 are unified with thematic graphics that highlight diversity. Rainbow graphics as well as fluid lines aim to highlight Pride throughout the accompanying apparel, headwear and shoe collection.
