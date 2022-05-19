Small businesses in SETX are trying to beat inflation

Press release from CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System:. CHRISTUS Health is drastically expanding access to health care across Southeast Texas with the launch of CHRISTUS On Demand Care. These virtual visits allow patients to meet with a CHRISTUS Health caregiver through live video from their smartphone, tablet or computer for their urgent care needs from 7 a.m. to 7 p. m. every day of the week, including Saturday and Sunday, and even holidays. This new service compliments scheduled virtual visits that are already in high demand and available to new and existing patients.
A Vinton, Louisiana man faces multiple drug-related charges in Texas and Louisiana after a traffic stop by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Rose City, Texas, uncovered evidence that lead to seizures of heroine, fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and prescription narcotics. On Monday, May 16, OCSO stopped a vehicle driven by...
BEAUMONT — Press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Texas:. A Mexican national has been extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Mario Cardenas-Guillen, 57, of Matamoros, Mexico, was indicted by...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Outgoing North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn wants revenge after his election loss. He posted on Instagram, "It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command." Cawthorn took aim at other Republicans in his...
