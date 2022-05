BOSTON -- Bruins general manager Don Sweeney revealed to the media on Wednesday that his contract expires before next season. Team president Cam Neely said a day later that it won't be the case for long.As for the head coach? That hasn't been decided yet.Neely met with the media for his season-ending availability and said early in the session that he would be working out a new contract with Sweeney."I started talking with Charlie and [Jeremy] Jacobs after the deadline about extending Don, so that's my plan is to do that," Neely said. "I'm gonna sit down with Don next...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO