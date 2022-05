COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sylvester is a 2-month-old tuxedo kitten up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He and his siblings were born to a very young feral mother who didn’t know how to properly care for her kittens. They were extremely emaciated and very sick. Our wonderful, knowledgeable nursery staff was able to bottle feed them and nurse them back to the happy and healthy kittens they are today. They have all been adopted except for Sylvester.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO