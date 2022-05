The NBA has announced the 2021-22 All-Defensive Teams. The first team is highlighted by Boston Celtics guard and NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. Joining Smart on the first team are Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt. Joining Smart in the backcourt is Phoenix Suns guard Mikal Bridges.

