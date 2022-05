TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Moms and Dads nationwide are struggling to find one of the products most necessary for their growing baby: baby formula. "I can't stop crying because I have a preemie and am pregnant with my second child," said Kerissa Miller, "I have a full-time job, and I'm actually still worrying about how I'm going to feed my two babies and that's so unjust."

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO