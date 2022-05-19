Liverpool Will Lift Replica Premier League Trophy At Anfield If They Win Title On Sunday

The final round of Premier League fixtures all kick-off at the same time, which can cause logistical issues for those in charge of organizing trophy presentations.

It is not yet certain where the Premier League trophy will end up this weekend but it will begin Sunday at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

City will go into the final day of the season as strong favorites to be crowned champions of England for an eighth time.

Pep Guardiola's side cannot be caught if they beat Aston Villa at home.

But if Villa draw or win at City, Liverpool can win the title by beating Wolves at Anfield.

According to The Telegraph , the Premier League will ensure that both the Etihad Stadium and Anfield are prepared to host a post-game trophy presentation on Sunday.

There will be Premier League branded arches at both the Etihad Stadium and Anfield on Sunday IMAGO/PA Images/Dave Thompson

But the trophy itself will reportedly be kept in Manchester as Premier League officials are confident that City will be the team lifting it at around 6pm local time.

The Telegraph claim that a replica of the famous trophy will be at Anfield, so that Liverpool have something to celebrate with if City slip up.

In terms of medals, 40 units will apparently be taken to both the Etihad Stadium and Anfield. But they will be not be engraved prior to being given to the winning players.

Instead, the Premier League will ask for the medals to be temporarily handed back after the first round of celebrations, before returning them to the players once their team's name has been added.