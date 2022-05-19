ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool Will Lift Replica Premier League Trophy At Anfield If They Win Title On Sunday

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ia4JC_0fiu9vBB00

The final round of Premier League fixtures all kick-off at the same time, which can cause logistical issues for those in charge of organizing trophy presentations.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It is not yet certain where the Premier League trophy will end up this weekend but it will begin Sunday at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

City will go into the final day of the season as strong favorites to be crowned champions of England for an eighth time.

Pep Guardiola's side cannot be caught if they beat Aston Villa at home.

But if Villa draw or win at City, Liverpool can win the title by beating Wolves at Anfield.

The final round of Premier League fixtures all kick-off at the same time, which can cause logistical issues for those in charge of organizing trophy presentations.

According to The Telegraph , the Premier League will ensure that both the Etihad Stadium and Anfield are prepared to host a post-game trophy presentation on Sunday.

There will be Premier League branded arches at both the Etihad Stadium and Anfield on Sunday

IMAGO/PA Images/Dave Thompson

But the trophy itself will reportedly be kept in Manchester as Premier League officials are confident that City will be the team lifting it at around 6pm local time.

The Telegraph claim that a replica of the famous trophy will be at Anfield, so that Liverpool have something to celebrate with if City slip up.

In terms of medals, 40 units will apparently be taken to both the Etihad Stadium and Anfield. But they will be not be engraved prior to being given to the winning players.

Instead, the Premier League will ask for the medals to be temporarily handed back after the first round of celebrations, before returning them to the players once their team's name has been added.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Replica#The Telegraph
The Independent

Premier League more difficult to win than Champions League, Pep Guardiola claims

Pep Guardiola maintains that winning the Premier League is tougher than achieving Champions League success.Guardiola’s Manchester City side are hoping to secure their fourth domestic title in five seasons on Sunday.Victory over Aston Villa in their final game will see City pip second-placed Liverpool to the crown regardless of the result of the Merseysiders’ clash with Wolves.Liverpool could still steal some of their limelight by going on to win the Champions League – something which has eluded Guardiola during his City tenure – but the Spaniard believes the Premier League is the greater prize.He said: “I would say it’s more...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Female referees to officiate at men’s World Cup for the first time

Female referees are to officiate at a men’s World Cup for the first time, Fifa has confirmed, with three female assistant referees joining them. In a breakthrough for gender equality within football, Stéphanie Frappart of France, Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan have been included on the list of 36 referees who will take the field in Qatar in November and December.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Manchester City v Aston Villa

Manchester City defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker have both returned to training, although it is not yet clear if either will be involved on Sunday. City have an otherwise unchanged squad from the draw at West Ham United. Aston Villa have the same squad available after being dheld by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's been a special achievement, no matter what happens': Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool will have had 'one of the best' seasons in Premier League history even if they lose out on the title to Manchester City

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes that Liverpool's season should be recognised as one of the best ever even if the Reds do not win the Premier League. The title race will be decided on the final day of the campaign, with Liverpool currently trailing reigning champions Manchester City by one point. Jurgen...
JURGEN KLOPP
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
818
Followers
700
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy