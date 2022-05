MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who was one of the city’s “Most Wanted” before his capture last month appeared in federal court Wednesday on a gun charge. Mobile police arrested Trenteon Jeveon King at the Walmart on Rangeline Road after a Chickasaw police officer working as a loss-prevention officer at the store saw King, 22, concealing earbuds. Police had been searching for him for more than a month. He stands accused of shooting two people at the M&M Food Mart on U.S. 90.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO