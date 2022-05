LANSDALE >> Within just a step after cutting toward the net, North Penn’s Riley O’Donnell was surrounded. The forays that had so often led to a goal or an eight-meter opportunity for the Knights this season often ended in similar fashion on Thursday as Springfield Delco’s defense got there first. Between their hard-crashing defenders and stellar work in goal from sophomore Madison McBride, the Cougars put the locks on an offense that had run roughshod through the Suburban One League.

SPRINGFIELD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO