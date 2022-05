SAN BERNARDINO, CA — In honor of National Teacher’s Appreciation Week, Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. has recognized five influential educators who go above and beyond for their students. All the educators chosen are from San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, Rialto Unified School District, Preschool Services Department, San Bernardino City Unified School District and Colton Joint Unified School District. These teachers have significantly changed the lives of hundreds of students in our community and that is why they were chosen to be honored this year.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO