ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Melbourne Bulldogs Advance to State Semifinals After Defeating Winter Haven 7-5 in Regional Title Match

spacecoastdaily.com
 2 days ago

ABOVE VIDEO: Highlights and post-game interviews from the Melbourne Bulldogs’ 7-5 win over Winter Haven in a Class 6A Quadrant...

spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
vieravoice.com

Tigers pleased with effort in spring game loss to Satellite

The Holy Trinity Tigers used Thursday night’s spring game to get their first glimpse of what the 2022 football season might look like … and coach Nate Hooks Jr. was pretty happy. “We found out some things,” Hooks said after the Tigers lost 28-17 to visiting Satellite.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Spring Hill loses playoff game by 31 runs

TAMPA, Fla (WKRG) — Spring Hill College’s first-ever game in the NCAA Division II Baseball Playoffs was one to forget. The Badgers were demolished Thursday by the host team Tampa 35-4 in the opening game of Tampa Regional. The Spartans scored 35 runs on 33 hits. Only 22 of their runs were earned, due to […]
TAMPA, FL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Wild Day 2 Weigh-in at the Harris Chain

LEESBURG, Fla. – The boisterous weather continued at the weigh-in on Day 2 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Southern Division event on the Harris Chain. Still, everyone eventually got their bass weighed, and the Top 25 are set for Saturday. This event is hosted by Visit Lake...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Melbourne, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
Winter Haven, FL
Sports
City
Winter Haven, FL
Melbourne, FL
Education
County
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Winter Haven, FL
Education
City
Fort Myers, FL
Brevard County, FL
Sports
City
Melbourne, FL
Bay News 9

Lakeland officer goes viral with unlikely game of 1-on-1 with teen

LAKELAND, FL - As long as Andrea Smith can remember, she’s always wanted to be a police officer. “That was a dream of mine I had when I was younger,” said Smith, who has been on the force for almost three years. “I just always wanted to do something where I was protecting or serving or I was helping.”
LAKELAND, FL
orangeobserver.com

Dr. Phillips High School: Note from the principal

This is a huge step toward your future, and I can’t wait to see what becomes of it. You have accomplished many amazing things, and I know for sure that you will innovate and discover the world. You will go out into the world with confidence in your abilities to communicate and demonstrate your talents. The time is now to seize the future as you venture into your ‘new normal’ as alumni of Dr. Phillips High School. Please know that Dr. Phillips High School is always your home, and we welcome you back to visit and share your great news and nuggets of wisdom. A job well done, PANTHERS!
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Dog#Highschoolsports#Regional Final#Fhsaa#Pace High School
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida offers 2023 3-star in-state CB

Ja’Keem Jackson got an offer from Florida on Friday. He is a CB from the class of 2023 out of Kissimmee, Florida. Jackson is listed as 3-star CB per the 247Sports Composite. He is No. 52 CB and the No. 88 recruit from the state of Florida. Jackson attends Osceola High School, and has a total of 34 offers so far. Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, Alabama, Vanderbilt, and Kentucky have all sent Jackson offers.
KISSIMMEE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH LIVE: 2022 Brevard County High School Graduation Ceremonies

WATCH: The 2022 Melbourne High School graduation ceremony is underway at Tom McIntyre Stadium. This broadcast is sponsored by Dirty Dog’s Car wash. WATCH: Heritage High School Class of 2022 graduation ceremony. WATCH: Space Coast Jr./Sr.High School 2022 graduation ceremony. WATCH: Cocoa High School students take the stage for...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Dogs
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
spacecoastdaily.com

OBITUARY: Dr. David Michael Pearse, 66, of Satellite Beach, Passed Away Peacefully May 5

BREVARD COUNTY • SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA – Dr. David Michael Pearse of Satellite Beach, FL, peacefully passed away at the age of 66 on May 5. David was born in Charleston, South Carolina on July 9, 1955, to George Gardner and Patricia Woolley Pearse. The eldest of four siblings, he grew up in Clarksville, Tennessee, and graduated from Clarksville High School in 1973.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
orlandoweekly.com

The Country Thunder music festival returns to Central Florida this fall

The Country Thunder festival is returning to Central Florida this autumn, with three days' worth of bid-name country headliners set to hold court in Osceola County. Taking place at Osceola Heritage Park from Oct. 21-23, the lineup so fare features: Tracy Lawrence, Chase Rice, Morgan Wallen, Lindsay Ell, James Barker Band, Nolan Sotillo, Maggie Rose, Chris Young, Ashley McBryde, Niko Moon, Jackson Dean, Phil Vassar, Kameron Marlowe, Lainey Wilson, John Morgan, Clay Walker, Granger Smith and Jason Aldean.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
QSR magazine

I Heart Mac & Cheese to Open Two Stores in Kissimmee, Florida

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a South Florida-based fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, announced it will open two new locations in Kissimmee,FL. The fast casual concept has signed a new franchise agreement that will be owned and operated by franchisee Thomas Curran. Curran has inked a deal for the two Kissimmee locations, tentatively slated to open in February 2023.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Merritt Island man defrauds a dozen Brevard residents, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Merritt Island man was arrested by deputies after defrauding thirteen Central Florida residents for roughly $207,450, according to a report released by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Theopholus Jordan, 38, defrauded twelve Brevard County residents and a person from Volusia County between January...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy