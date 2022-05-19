ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 PGA Championship: How to Watch Tiger Woods & More Golf Stars

By Latifah Muhammad
 2 days ago

The 2022 PGA Championship is ready to tee off live from the Southern Hills Championship Course in Tulsa, Okla., on Thursday (May 19). ESPN+ is the only way to get unprecedented access to four days of PGA Tour coverage, plus exclusive content with four feeds per day, along with access replays, speed round recaps and more.

First round coverage will air on ESPN+ on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET and will continue on ESPN from 2 until 8 p.m. ET.

The same schedule applies for Friday (May 20), while Saturday’s (May 21) tournament coverage will air on ESPN+ from 8 to 10 a.m. ET and on ESPN from 2 until 8 p.m.

Tiger Woods will attempt to win a fifth PGA Title as he is set play in a group with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth in the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday.

Weekend coverage of the 2022 PGA Championship will broadcast on CBS from 1 until 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday (May 22). Click here for a full schedule, and keep reading for details on how to sign up for ESPN+ and more.

How to Watch the 2022 PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Tournament will air on ESPN+, ESPN and CBS. Not signed up for ESPN+ ? The platform is $6.99 a month to join (or triple your streaming options with a bundle deal that adds Hulu and Disney+ to your subscription for $13.99).

ESPN+ is the perfect platform for sports lovers of all kinds. From golf to hockey, basketball, baseball, soccer and more, you’ll find hours upon hours of entertainment on ESPN+.

Besides coverage of the 2022 PGA Championship, ESPN+ subscribers get to enjoy tons of live and on-demand programs including PGA Championship official films exploring Tiger Woods’ 2007 title, Brooks Koepka’s back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2019, and more.

$6.99/month


ESPN+ is home to exclusive live events, dozens of sports series, TV shows and groundbreaking originals from the top names in sports including America’s Caddie , Man in the Arena With Tom Brady , More Than an Athlete With Michael Strahan , Our Time: Baylor Basketball , Al Davis vs. The NFL , Vick , Be Like Water , Breakaway, the entire 30 for 30 series and other original content like UFC fights, including the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt available only through ESPN+ on Sunday (May 22).

Want to watch the PGA in person? Tickets for Thursday and beyond start at about $70 and are available at major ticketing sites such as Vivid Seats , Stub Hub and Seat Geek . Visit PGATour.com/tickets for more options.

