MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A convicted former Horry County deputy has had charges dropped a day after he was sentenced to prison. Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that Stephen Flood’s charges of involuntary manslaughter were dropped. Clements explained the reason for the motion was a law stating that a person cannot be punished with two crimes for each death.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO