Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley lead All-Rookie teams

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Andrew Lopez: NBA All-Rookie teams First: Scottie Barnes Cade Cunningham Jalen Green Evan Mobley Franz Wagner Second: Ayo Dosunmu Chris Durate Josh Giddey Bones Hyland Herb Jones

Source: Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Rookie steals leaderboard:

1) Herb Jones — 130

2) Scottie Barnes — 80

nola.com/sports/pelican…9:01 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs‘ Evan Mobley one of three unanimous selections to NBA All-Rookie first team beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal8:55 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cade Cunningham made the NBA All-Rookie first team, along with Scottie Barnes. Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner and Jalen Green. – 8:53 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Evan Mobley caps an incredible first season in Cleveland — named NBA All-Rookie First Team.

https://t.co/eYE61qjbof pic.twitter.com/FAnvb37oy98:46 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie First Team 👏

⭐ Scottie Barnes

⭐ Cade Cunningham

⭐ Evan Mobley

⭐ Franz Wagner

⭐ Jalen Green

➡️ https://t.co/GF2U5bgKZ0 pic.twitter.com/gdxlPuUpUH8:37 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

2021-22 NBA All-Rookie Teams:

First Team: Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner.

Second Team: Ayo Dosunmu, Chris Duarte, Josh Giddey, Bones Hyland, Herbert Jones. – 8:17 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavs C/F Evan Mobley named to NBA All-Rookie first team pic.twitter.com/bYezxaTSx58:17 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

2021-22 NBA All-Rookie teams:

First team: Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Franz Wagner

Second team: Ayo Dosunmu, Chris Duarte, Josh Giddey, Bones Hyland, Herbert Jones – 8:16 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie First Team:

-Scottie Barnes (Toronto)

-Cade Cunningham (Detroit)

-Jalen Green (Houston)

-Evan Mobley (Cleveland)

-Franz Wagner (Orlando) pic.twitter.com/wASAkpfNDs8:16 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Scottie Barnes, the NBA’s reigning Rookie of the Year, has been named All-Rookie First Team… pic.twitter.com/CR7NeNxAQg8:15 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

NBA All-Rookie teams

First:

Scottie Barnes

Cade Cunningham

Jalen Green

Evan Mobley

Franz Wagner

Second:

Ayo Dosunmu

Chris Durate

Josh Giddey

Bones Hyland

Herb Jones – 8:15 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

I like Keegan Murray’s fit in Sacramento a lot. In many ways he is exactly what the Kings are looking for.

Is taking him 4th too high? Does it matter if he’s the guy Monte McNair really wants?

Remember what Toronto did with Scottie Barnes & OKC did with Josh Giddey last year. – 8:39 AM

Keith Pompey: #NBA All-Rookie Team voting -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / May 18, 2022

Tim Reynolds: Interesting idea that Adam Silver floated to @TermineRadio and @Eddie Johnson — raising the minimum number of games played one needs to be eligible for NBA awards. I like it. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / May 17, 2022

The NBA announced the five finalists Monday for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award. Reggie Bullock (Dallas Mavericks), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), and Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) were chosen by a selection committee from a pool of team nominees. -via BasketNews / May 16, 2022

Comments / 0

