Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley lead All-Rookie teams
Andrew Lopez: NBA All-Rookie teams First: Scottie Barnes Cade Cunningham Jalen Green Evan Mobley Franz Wagner Second: Ayo Dosunmu Chris Durate Josh Giddey Bones Hyland Herb Jones
#Pistons Cade Cunningham made the NBA All-Rookie first team, along with Scottie Barnes. Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner and Jalen Green.
The 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie First Team 👏
⭐ Scottie Barnes
⭐ Cade Cunningham
⭐ Evan Mobley
⭐ Franz Wagner
⭐ Jalen Green
2021-22 NBA All-Rookie Teams:
First Team: Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner.
Second Team: Ayo Dosunmu, Chris Duarte, Josh Giddey, Bones Hyland, Herbert Jones. – 8:17 PM
2021-22 NBA All-Rookie teams:
First team: Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Franz Wagner
Second team: Ayo Dosunmu, Chris Duarte, Josh Giddey, Bones Hyland, Herbert Jones – 8:16 PM
The 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie First Team:
-Scottie Barnes (Toronto)
-Cade Cunningham (Detroit)
-Jalen Green (Houston)
-Evan Mobley (Cleveland)
NBA All-Rookie teams
First:
Scottie Barnes
Cade Cunningham
Jalen Green
Evan Mobley
Franz Wagner
Second:
Ayo Dosunmu
Chris Durate
Josh Giddey
Bones Hyland
Herb Jones – 8:15 PM
I like Keegan Murray’s fit in Sacramento a lot. In many ways he is exactly what the Kings are looking for.
Is taking him 4th too high? Does it matter if he’s the guy Monte McNair really wants?
