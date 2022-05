The Hagerstown Speedway is a dirt oval track about seven miles outside downtown Hagerstown, Maryland. Its red clay has hosted Bobby Allison, Jeff Gordon, and Ken Schrader since the facility opened in 1947. On Friday morning the track was dark, but there was a little action going on in its back lot, which overlooks the speedway’s quarter midget track. There, parked among some rusting trucks and the woods that lead north to Conococheague Creek, were the roughly 50 vehicles that made up the “People’s Convoy” before organizers declared “victory” Friday afternoon and said its members would head home within a week.

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO