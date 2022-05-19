ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Person found dead in car on Broad Street in Meriden: mayor

By Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDIqh_0fiu1H1n00

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a vehicle on Broad Street in Meriden.

Officers responded to the area of 1025 Broad St. around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a vehicle parked on the side of the roadway with a single occupant who appeared motionless. Police located the vehicle and the occupant, who was deceased.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said the person appeared to be homeless and living out of the car.

Their identity was not released. Police said no other information will be released until family can be contacted and “the investigation can reveal accurate information.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

Holly Gilbert
2d ago

That is really sad you never know what a person goes through unless you go through it yourself and I have seen the world is more cruel and cold hearted now of days it bothers me to see another homeless person loose there life cuz noone wants to help them at all

Reply(1)
6
Related
WTNH

Hartford crews rescue five in Preston Street apartment complex fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford fire crews responded to an apartment complex fire on Preston Street Saturday morning. According to fire officials, Hartford Fire Companies responded to a three-story occupied, brick apartment complex at 270 Preston St. According to the fire department, the blaze started as a kitchen fire on the third floor with heavy […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Ellington police increasing overnight patrols to curb crime

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Suspects steal cars and catalytic converters during the day and night and in driveways and parking lots. To help combat these brazen thefts, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill into law, which goes into effect July 1, that is aimed at cracking down on the sale of stolen catalytic converters. […]
ELLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bear in Tree in Hartford Tranquilized, Relocated by DEEP

A bear that was found in a tree in Hartford on Saturday has been tranquilized and relocated by the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection. Firefighters were called to a report of a bear in a tree on Hillside Avenue around 9:30 a.m. DEEP was also contacted and responded.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meriden, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
FOX 61

Bloomfield man killed following shooting, crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — One man has died and another was injured after a shooting on Zion Street in Hartford late Thursday night, police said. After the shooting, the victims who were at that point suffering from gunshot wounds drove and crashed into a Hartford Police Department substation. According to...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Broad Street#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Crews respond to car dealership fire in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews and police officers responded to a structure fire that broke out at the Artoli Dodge Ram Chrysler car dealership in Enfield on Friday morning. Route 5 between Elm Street and Brainard are closed in Enfield while firefighters fight the blaze, according to police. The North Thompsonville, Thompsonville, and Shaker […]
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police discuss deadly shooting, crash

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about an Early Warning Weather Alert for weekend heat. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Bob Artioli, owner of the Artioli dealership in Enfield, talks about the fire that damaged his business the morning of May 20. NEWS CONFERENCE: Firefighters provide update on Enfield car...
ENFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Cops Make Arrest In 2021 Drive-By Murder

Hamden police Thursday arrested an 18-year-old New Haven man on murder and conspiracy charges. The murder in question took place in the parking lot of the Minute Mart at 280 Circular Ave. in Hamden on May 30, 2021. The victim, Semaj Reddick-Streater. Reddick, was an 18 year-old senior at ACES Whitney North High School and a new father at the time of his death. The killer shot at Reddick and then drove off.
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Connecticut mother left 2-year-old home alone to go to the store

WOLCOTT, Conn. — A mother in Connecticut is facing charges after police said her toddler was found wandering outside alone while she went out to a store. Wolcott police said in a Facebook post that they were called when a 2-year-old was found around 9:30 p.m. in a front yard, wet and crying. A neighbor saw the child, who was barefoot and wearing only shorts and a T-shirt, and immediately called the police.
WOLCOTT, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man charged in Bristol burglaries

BRISTOL – A New Britain man has been charged in two Bristol burglaries. Police on Friday said they arrested Gregory Rogers, 39, on charges of first-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny and two counts each of third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. The charges stem from burglaries on April 20, at...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Man arrested in connection to string of Bristol robberies

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in connection to a string of robberies in Bristol over the last month. According to the Bristol Police Department, 39-year-old Gregory Rogers was taken into custody on Thursday without incident based on active warrants. On April 20, Corner Pizza was burglarized. Two days later, Rodd’s Restaurant was […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Middletown dive team responds to missing swimmer in Lyme

LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Middletown issued a dive team activation to the town of Lyme on Saturday night. According to city officials, the dive team is responding on a report of a missing swimmer at Uncas Pond swim area on Keeny Road. This is an ongoing story. Stay alert for updates with […]
LYME, CT
WTNH

WTNH

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy