Person found dead in car on Broad Street in Meriden: mayor

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a vehicle on Broad Street in Meriden.

Officers responded to the area of 1025 Broad St. around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a vehicle parked on the side of the roadway with a single occupant who appeared motionless. Police located the vehicle and the occupant, who was deceased.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said the person appeared to be homeless and living out of the car.

Their identity was not released. Police said no other information will be released until family can be contacted and “the investigation can reveal accurate information.”

