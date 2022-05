Sparta, Wis. (WSAW) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado struck the Town of Wells, SE of Sparta, in Monroe County Thursday evening. This was a quick spinup type tornado that developed along a line of severe storms moving across western and central Wisconsin along a warm front Thursday night. The EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph, developed at 8:20 PM and was on the ground for 1 minute. During that time, it had a width of 35 yards and tracked a little more than a quarter of a mile.

SPARTA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO