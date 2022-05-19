ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Film Entertainment Association takes center stage at Capitol

By Nick Perlin
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Film Entertainment Association was at the capital to show lawmakers in Louisiana how much of a blockbuster moneymaker they are for the state. During the pandemic, the association was able to provide 10,000 jobs and spent about...

LSU Reveille

Opinion: Louisiana lawmakers punch down on LGBTQ community, ignore real issues

Louisiana is a step closer to banning openly gay teachers than so-called conversion therapy. As lawmakers battle out bills at the Capitol, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric is on display while intolerance spikes in legislatures nationwide. In a highly unusual move earlier this month, Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, revived Louisiana’s version of...
theadvocate.com

Casino business booms in 2021, but Louisiana lags behind

While 2021 set a national record for casino revenues, Louisiana’s state-regulated gambling halls brought in less money last year than they did pre-pandemic. The 19 riverboats, racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $2.38 billion during 2021, a 43.5% increase over the COVID-marred 2020, but down 3.2% from 2019.
theadvocate.com

The Rev. Jesse Jackson visits the State Capitol

The nation’s courts are slipping back into the “state rights” philosophy that had historically isolated minority communities and the poor from having their political needs heard and addressed, civil rights icon the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. told the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus. “We need to let people...
92.9 THE LAKE

A Secret Beach in Louisiana? Yup, and Locals Love It

It's About That Time, Where the Salty Breeze is Calling Our Name. Right about now is the time that all of my friends make their way to Gulf Shores and to Florida. I keep thinking of ways to get my taste of summer all while staying in Louisiana. Turns out, Louisiana has a hidden gem that many Louisianians have kept a secret for several years.
Billy Nungesser
lsuagcenter.com

Cotton planting nearly finished in Louisiana

Louisiana cotton planting is nearly complete. The state is expected to nearly double its acreage this year because of good cotton prices, and the high cost of nitrogen fertilizer has some farmers switching acres from corn to cotton. LSU AgCenter reporter Craig Gautreaux has this report.
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana Joins "Internet for All" Initiative

Governor John Bel Edwards and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced yesterday that Louisiana has signed on to participate in the “Internet for All” initiative, which will invest $65 billion to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for everyone in America by the end of the decade. Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by NTIA, the Internet for All programs will build internet infrastructure, teach digital skills, and provide necessary technology to ensure that everyone in America – including communities of color, rural communities, and older Americans – have the access and skills they need to fully participate in today’s society.
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Finally, a bridge solution

“We can’t afford to quibble over this. This is a must.”. State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, was talking Monday about legislation that is designed to build new Interstate 10 bridges at Lake Charles and Baton Rouge and complete work on I-49 from the Arkansas line to New Orleans.
Calcasieu Parish News

Governor Announces that Louisiana has Joined National “Internet for All” Initiative to Bring Affordable, Reliable High-Speed Internet to Everyone

Governor Announces that Louisiana has Joined National “Internet for All” Initiative to Bring Affordable, Reliable High-Speed Internet to Everyone. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the United States Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced on May 19, 2022, that Louisiana has signed on to participate in the “Internet for All” initiative, which will invest $65 billion to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet to all Americans by the end of the decade.
WAFB.com

Gov. signs bill for Trooper George Baker Memorial Highway

Person of interest in custody after 4 hurt in shooting as students left graduation on SLU's campus. Hammond High School students were leaving their graduation ceremony Thursday night when gun shots rang out. Growing frustration over EBR teacher transfers. Updated: 8 hours ago. Faster ways to pay off student loans.
brproud.com

Louisiana hunting, fishing license fee structure changes begin June

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says its new fee structure for hunting and fishing licenses begins June 1. According to LDWF, the change “streamlines the old process, reducing the number of licenses required.” Changes will also result in a more stable source of revenue for the agency. LDWF says the new fee structure was approved during last year’s state legislative session.
theadvocate.com

Our Views: A win for a small Louisiana city -- and for the nation's clean energy future

We have not been shy on this page in sharing our criticisms of President Joe Biden’s energy policies, particularly those aimed at hastening the pivot from fossil fuels. Still, there's an important role for Washington to play in reducing emissions and fighting climate change. So today we offer a kind word for a federal initiative to promote alternative energy here in Louisiana.
KPEL 96.5

Photos of Mansion on Big Lake in Louisiana That’s Up for Auction

Many people dream of living in a mansion, but in Louisiana, known as Sportsman's Paradise, how about living in a mansion on the water?. Well, now you can, as a huge mansion in Big Lake just South of Lake Charles goes up for auction to the highest bidder. The auction will be held by International Auction LLC of Gadsden, Alabama, specializing in the sale of high-end luxury real estate, land, and commercial property.
