Princeton, WV

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in stabbing attack

 3 days ago

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a stabbing attack at a southern West Virginia home that left one man dead and three others injured.

Eric Bent, 32, appeared before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler on Monday and also pleaded guilty to malicious assault and unlawful assault, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.

Sadler said Bent faced a minimum of six to seven years in prison and a maximum of 30 years and that the parole board would determine the exact amount of time.

Prosecuting attorney Brian Cochran said Bent and others were using meth at the home on the day the attack occurred. Freddie O'Dell, 57, of Princeton, died, and three other men were injured, authorities have said.

Defense attorney Derrick Lefler said at the hearing that Bent had no specific recollection of the events.

Sentencing was scheduled for July.

