New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant tore into the Carolina Hurricanes for their actions following his club's 3-1 victory Sunday in their second-round playoff series. "No, I wasn't happy with the bullshit at the end of the game that they initiated," Gallant told the media, including SNY, postgame. "We didn't do that when the games were close. They put their guys on, that's fine. If they want to play like that, we've got the guys that can match that."

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO