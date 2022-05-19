Last season, the L.A. Chargers started off 4-1, but won just five of their remaining 12 games, placing third in the AFC West and failing to make the NFL Playoffs.

Justin Herbert said a number of Chargers passing records behind a strong offensive line, aided by a pair of thousand-yard receivers in Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, and thanks to a 20 touchdown season from running back Austin Ekeler.

But the Chargers still need to build out defensively to help out star edge rusher Joey Bosa and defensive back Derwin James to get this team in contention.

Los Angeles Chargers schedule for 2022 NFL season

All times Pacific

Week 1, Sept. 11

Raiders at Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Week 2, Sept. 15

Chargers at Chiefs, 5:15 p.m., Amazon

Week 3, Sept. 25

Jaguars at Chargers, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Week 4, Oct. 2

Chargers at Texans, 10 a.m., CBS

Week 5, Oct. 9

Chargers at Browns, 10 a.m., CBS

Week 6, Oct. 17

Broncos at Chargers, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 7, Oct. 23

Seahawks at Chargers, 1:25 p.m., Fox

Week 8, Oct. 30

Bye

Week 9, Nov. 6

Chargers at Falcons, 10 a.m., Fox

Week 10, Nov. 13

Chargers at 49ers, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Week 11, Nov. 20

Chiefs at Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Week 12, Nov. 27

Chargers at Cardinals, 1:05 p.m., CBS



Week 13, Dec. 4

Chargers at Raiders, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Week 14, Dec. 11

Dolphins at Chargers, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Week 15, Dec. 18

Titans at Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Week 16, Dec. 26

Chargers at Colts, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 17, Jan. 1

Rams at Chargers, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Week 18, TBD

Chargers at Broncos, TBD

