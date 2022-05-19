Los Angeles Chargers schedule for 2022 NFL season
Last season, the L.A. Chargers started off 4-1, but won just five of their remaining 12 games, placing third in the AFC West and failing to make the NFL Playoffs.
Justin Herbert said a number of Chargers passing records behind a strong offensive line, aided by a pair of thousand-yard receivers in Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, and thanks to a 20 touchdown season from running back Austin Ekeler.
But the Chargers still need to build out defensively to help out star edge rusher Joey Bosa and defensive back Derwin James to get this team in contention.
All times Pacific
Week 1, Sept. 11
Raiders at Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS
Week 2, Sept. 15
Chargers at Chiefs, 5:15 p.m., Amazon
Week 3, Sept. 25
Jaguars at Chargers, 1:05 p.m., CBS
Week 4, Oct. 2
Chargers at Texans, 10 a.m., CBS
Week 5, Oct. 9
Chargers at Browns, 10 a.m., CBS
Week 6, Oct. 17
Broncos at Chargers, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 7, Oct. 23
Seahawks at Chargers, 1:25 p.m., Fox
Week 8, Oct. 30
Bye
Week 9, Nov. 6
Chargers at Falcons, 10 a.m., Fox
Week 10, Nov. 13
Chargers at 49ers, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Week 11, Nov. 20
Chiefs at Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS
Week 12, Nov. 27
Chargers at Cardinals, 1:05 p.m., CBS
Week 13, Dec. 4
Chargers at Raiders, 1:25 p.m., CBS
Week 14, Dec. 11
Dolphins at Chargers, 1:05 p.m., CBS
Week 15, Dec. 18
Titans at Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS
Week 16, Dec. 26
Chargers at Colts, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 17, Jan. 1
Rams at Chargers, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Week 18, TBD
Chargers at Broncos, TBD
