Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers schedule for 2022 NFL season

By James Parks
 2 days ago

Last season, the Green Bay Packers became the first team in NFL history to win 13 or more games for three straight years and quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named league MVP.

But the 49ers ended the Packers' hopes with a surprise upset win at Lambeau Field in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, thanks in part to subpar special teams play.

Now, Rodgers and the Pack look to get back into contention with the future Hall of Fame quarterback nearing the end of his career.

Green Bay Packers schedule for 2022 NFL season

All times Central

Week 1, Sept. 11

Packers at Vikings, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Week 2, Sept. 18

Bears at Packers, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 3, Sept. 25

Packers at Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Week 4, Oct. 2

Patriots at Packers, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Week 5, Oct. 9

Giants vs. Packers, 8:30 a.m., NFLN

Game in London

Week 6, Oct. 16

Jets at Packers, Noon, Fox

Week 7, Oct. 23

Packers at Commanders, Noon, Fox

Week 8, Oct. 30

Packers at Bills, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 9, Nov. 6

Packers at Lions, Noon, Fox

Week 10, Nov. 13

Cowboys at Packers, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Week 11, Nov. 17

Titans at Packers, 7:15 p.m., Amazon

Week 12, Nov. 27

Packers at Eagles, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 13, Dec. 4

Packers at Bears, Noon, Fox

Week 14, Dec. 11

Bye

Week 15, Dec. 19

Rams at Packers, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 16, Dec. 25

Packers at Dolphins, Noon, Fox

Week 17, Jan. 1

Vikings at Packers, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Week 18, TBD

Lions at Packers, TBD

