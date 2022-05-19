Green Bay Packers schedule for 2022 NFL season
Last season, the Green Bay Packers became the first team in NFL history to win 13 or more games for three straight years and quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named league MVP.
But the 49ers ended the Packers' hopes with a surprise upset win at Lambeau Field in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, thanks in part to subpar special teams play.
Now, Rodgers and the Pack look to get back into contention with the future Hall of Fame quarterback nearing the end of his career.
All times Central
Week 1, Sept. 11
Packers at Vikings, 3:25 p.m., Fox
Week 2, Sept. 18
Bears at Packers, 7:20 p.m., NBC
Week 3, Sept. 25
Packers at Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m., Fox
Week 4, Oct. 2
Patriots at Packers, 3:25 p.m., CBS
Week 5, Oct. 9
Giants vs. Packers, 8:30 a.m., NFLN
Game in London
Week 6, Oct. 16
Jets at Packers, Noon, Fox
Week 7, Oct. 23
Packers at Commanders, Noon, Fox
Week 8, Oct. 30
Packers at Bills, 7:20 p.m., NBC
Week 9, Nov. 6
Packers at Lions, Noon, Fox
Week 10, Nov. 13
Cowboys at Packers, 3:25 p.m., Fox
Week 11, Nov. 17
Titans at Packers, 7:15 p.m., Amazon
Week 12, Nov. 27
Packers at Eagles, 7:20 p.m., NBC
Week 13, Dec. 4
Packers at Bears, Noon, Fox
Week 14, Dec. 11
Bye
Week 15, Dec. 19
Rams at Packers, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 16, Dec. 25
Packers at Dolphins, Noon, Fox
Week 17, Jan. 1
Vikings at Packers, 3:25 p.m., CBS
Week 18, TBD
Lions at Packers, TBD
