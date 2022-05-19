Chicago Bears schedule for 2022 NFL season
Last season was one to forget for the Chicago Bears, who played to a 6-11 record, placed third in the NFC North, and are starting over at head coach (Matt Eberflus) and general manager (Ryan Poles).
All times Central
Week 1, Sept. 11
49ers at Bears, Noon, Fox
Week 2, Sept. 18
Bears at Packers, 7:20 p.m., NBC
Week 3, Sept. 25
Texans at Bears, Noon, CBS
Week 4, Oct. 2
Bears at Giants, Noon, Fox
Week 5, Oct. 9
Bears at Vikings, Noon, Fox
Week 6, Oct. 13
Commanders at Bears, 7:15 p.m., Amazon
Week 7, Oct. 24
Bears at Patriots, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 8, Oct. 30
Bears at Cowboys, Noon, Fox
Week 9, Nov. 6
Dolphins at Bears, Noon, CBS
Week 10, Nov. 13
Lions at Bears, Noon, Fox
Week 11, Nov. 20
Bears at Falcons, Noon, Fox
Week 12, Nov. 27
Bears at Jets, Noon, Fox
Week 13, Dec. 4
Packers at Bears, Noon, Fox
Week 14, Dec. 11
Bye
Week 15, Dec. 18
Eagles at Bears, Noon, Fox
Week 16, Dec. 24
Bills at Bears, Noon, CBS
Week 17, Jan. 1
Bears at Lions, Noon, Fox
Week 18, TBD
Vikings at Bears, TBD
