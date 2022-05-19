Chicago Bears schedule for 2022 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers still have their eyes on at least two veteran quarterbacks as they consider upgrading at the position, according to a report. The Panthers still maintain some interest in quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. However, the only way a trade is possible would be for either the Cleveland Browns or San Francisco 49ers to pick up a significant portion of each quarterback’s salary, which is not likely to happen.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO