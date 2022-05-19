ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears schedule for 2022 NFL season

By James Parks
Last season was one to forget for the Chicago Bears, who played to a 6-11 record, placed third in the NFC North, and are starting over at head coach (Matt Eberflus) and general manager (Ryan Poles).

All times Central

Week 1, Sept. 11

49ers at Bears, Noon, Fox

Week 2, Sept. 18

Bears at Packers, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 3, Sept. 25

Texans at Bears, Noon, CBS

Week 4, Oct. 2

Bears at Giants, Noon, Fox

Week 5, Oct. 9

Bears at Vikings, Noon, Fox

Week 6, Oct. 13

Commanders at Bears, 7:15 p.m., Amazon

Week 7, Oct. 24

Bears at Patriots, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 8, Oct. 30

Bears at Cowboys, Noon, Fox

Week 9, Nov. 6

Dolphins at Bears, Noon, CBS

Week 10, Nov. 13

Lions at Bears, Noon, Fox

Week 11, Nov. 20

Bears at Falcons, Noon, Fox

Week 12, Nov. 27

Bears at Jets, Noon, Fox

Week 13, Dec. 4

Packers at Bears, Noon, Fox

Week 14, Dec. 11

Bye

Week 15, Dec. 18

Eagles at Bears, Noon, Fox

Week 16, Dec. 24

Bills at Bears, Noon, CBS

Week 17, Jan. 1

Bears at Lions, Noon, Fox

Week 18, TBD

Vikings at Bears, TBD

