Lakewood, CO

RAW: Lakewood officer who stopped shooting spree suspects talks about recovery, community support

 2 days ago

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Party On Peoria Street In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was killed and a minor was injured in a shooting at a party on Peoria Street in Aurora early Saturday morning, Aurora Police Department confirmed in a press release. According to the APD press release, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at a a building in the 2900 block of S Peoria Street, where a man was found with gunshot injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person — described as a juvenile male — was found with what were considered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police were still investigating what led to the shooting at the time the release was sent out, and there was no confirmation of arrests or possible suspect information. Anyone who can share details about this shooting with investigators can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
Juvenile Arrested In March Shooting Death of Teen

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have arrested the suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old in March. The Hispanic juvenile male was arrested on Thursday for the March 11 shooting. (credit CBS) The 16-year-old victim was found at an apartment complex in the 17200 block of East Asbury Circle just to the south of Overland High School. He died after being taken to the hospital. (credit CBS) The suspect, also 16 years old, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and remains in custody on a no-bond hold.
Colorado Man Wanted For Murder Caught After Stealing Cop Car

A Colorado man wanted for murder is facing a slew of charges after being caught stealing a cop car and racking up numerous charges in the process. The Colorado man has been identified as 32-year-old Osemeke Uwadibie and is facing numerous charges. Uwadibie first caught the eye of police after being named a suspect in a homicide in which the man was confirmed to have been inside the deceased's Colorado Springs apartment.
Samuel Young Sentenced To 120 Days In Jail After Shooting Protesters During Elijah McClain Protest On I-225

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A 24-year-old man convicted of assault, attempted manslaughter and illegally discharging his gun for shooting two demonstrators during a 2020 protest in Aurora has been sentenced. Samuel Young was sentenced to 120 days in jail for the shooting that happened while he aimed at a Jeep that was headed toward the crowd on Interstate 225. (credit: CBS) Young, of Wheat Ridge, committed the crime during a July 25, 2020, Elijah McClain protest on Interstate 225. He was protesting the Aurora Police Department’s role in McClain’s death. The judge could have sentenced Young to 6 years in prison. “You have no criminal...
Weld County couple charged in child's shooting death

Prosecutors have charged an Adams County sheriff's deputy and his wife in connection with the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old girl. Elaine and Brett Eskam each face six counts of unlawful storage of a firearm, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office. The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. May 8 in Frederick. Officers found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, prosecutors said. Brett Eskam is still employed by the Adams County Sheriff's Office and is on bereavement leave, said Adam Sherman, a spokesman for the department. Sherman said the agency will conduct an internal investigation. The Eskams are scheduled to appear in court July 18.
Missing 7-year-old boy found

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Aurora are asking the public for help with locating a missing 7-year-old boy. Police say he was found safe and returned home. Thursday night just before 6, police shared photos of Aiden Eanes. Eanes was last seen wearing black shorts, a white shirt, green “Minecraft” shoes with a black helmet. He was last seen in the area of E. Quincy Avenue and Picadilly Street.
