The Royal Mint has revealed a new 50p coin to mark the 50th anniversary of the UK Pride movement.It said this will be the first time the UK’s LGBTQ+ community has been recognised on an official coin.The new coin has been designed by east London artist and activist Dominique Holmes.The design, which includes the historic Pride progression flag, is inscribed with Pride in London’s values of protest, visibility, unity, and equality in rainbows.Asad Shaykh, director of marketing and communications at Pride in London, said: “It was a privilege to visit The Royal Mint as part of our partnership and see...

