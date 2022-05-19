ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston schools award record $17M food service contract to Black-owned business

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R3P4x_0fitxBhV00

BOSTON — The Boston Public Schools on Tuesday announced a record $17 million food service contract with City Fresh Foods to provide breakfast, lunch, after-school meals, snacks and summer meals to the city’s schools.

The contract is the largest non-construction contract the city has awarded to a Black-owned business.

All meals will be made fresh with nutritious ingredients, including locally sourced food, in City Fresh’s Roxbury production facility.

“Transformative change for BPS starts with the everyday experiences of our students, and this new contract ensures every child will have access to nutritious foods to energize and nourish them through the day,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with a local, Roxbury-based, Black-owned business to deliver for our young people.”

City Fresh Foods will design menus that ensure high quality and nutrient-rich meals for nearly 50,000 public school students. The team includes a registered dietician to analyze the nutritional value of all meals, as well as mechanisms to monitor student participation and minimize food waste. The business will also draw on a range of menu options to create culturally relevant meals.

“At City Fresh we believe that everyone deserves access to nutritious and delicious food, and we are thrilled to partner with the Boston Public Schools to deliver great tasting meals to the public school community of Boston,” Sheldon Lloyd, Co-Founder and CEO of City Fresh Foods, said in a statement. “Many of our employees, including me, have children in Boston Public Schools and we are deeply committed to further supporting our communities where we work, learn and live to simultaneously provide quality meals and support our local economy. We are grateful to the Wu Administration and Boston Public Schools for their partnership and look forward to getting started this summer.”

The new contract builds on recent investments to renovate Boston school kitchens to enable on-site scratch cooking.

In awarding its latest vended meals contract, the city focused on maximizing the quality of the meals and finding a vendor who would collaborate on new and innovative ways to provide meal service.

An evaluation committee drawn from school and city staff unanimously recommended that City Fresh be awarded the contract based on its operational strength, its commitment to reducing the use of processed foods and its dedication to Boston’s local neighborhoods.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

Kelly Melanaphy
2d ago

always have to throw the color in there, keep up the ignorance. couldn't you say this is the first time this business got the contract

Reply
6
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cooling centers open in Boston ahead of heat

BOSTON — Boston Centers for Youth and Families has opened more than a dozen “cooling centers” after Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency in the city. One of those locations is the Tynan Elementary School at 650 East Fourth Street in South Boston. Most locations are...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Craving Italian food? New options in Greater Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Chef and owner of MIDA, Douglass Williams, has opened a second iteration of his Roman-style restaurant inNewton. In operation since June 2021, this location serves the same simple and savory cuisine, plus pizza. Williams first entered the Boston restaurant scene in 2016 when he opened MIDA’s first location in Boston’s South End.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

West Roxbury seniors call for neighborhood senior center

West Roxbury seniors were out in force at Billings Field this morning to press Mayor Wu to help them get a neighborhood senior center built. Wu, there for one of her neighborhood coffee hours, gave them a shout out as she addressed the roughly 200 people who attended. Before taking...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
City
Roxbury, MA
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Education
Local
Massachusetts Society
Boston, MA
Education
bpdnews.com

BPD in the Community: Officers Assigned to the Bureau of Community Engagement Participate in a Career Exploration Day at the Orchard Gardens School in Boston

BPD in the Community: On Friday May 20, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD School Police Unit invited members of the BPD Bureau of Community Engagement and patrol officers assigned to the area to attend a Career Exploration Day hosted by the Orchard Gardens K-8 Pilot School on Albany Street in Boston. There were plenty of smiles shared as our officers got to meet and greet the young students while giving them the chance to explore the emergency response vehicles on hand from both the BPD and our First Responder partners at the Boston Fire Department.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Movie shoot on Tobin Bridge may cause slowdowns

BOSTON — A movie shoot could slow traffic on the Tobin Bridge Sunday. MassDOT says filming will happen from 1-9 p.m. No lane closures are planned, but slowdowns are possible. Police will escort a vehicle equipped with a mounted camera between Boston and Chelsea on the bridge. The escort...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Boston 25 News WFXT

MassDOT announces emergency bridge closure in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation on Friday announced that a bridge in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood will be closed until further notice. Officials decided to close the River Street Bridge out of an abundance of caution after bridge inspectors identified beam deterioration during a “routine and fracture critical inspection,” according to MassDOT.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Mass. landlords must offer heat until June 15. That can be deadly on scorching hot days.

This weekend is going to feel more like mid-July than late May, bringing renewed attention to decades-old state codes that do not address cooling in residential buildings. The state sanitary code, the Minimum Standards for Human Habitation, says that heat must be available in all Massachusetts residential buildings from September 15 through June 15 each year. Though the law also states “the temperature shall at no time exceed 78 degrees" during that period, experts say some landlords opt to keep the heat on for the entire span — which can be harmful when the weather also heats up. Doug Quattrochi, executive director of Mass Landlords, is calling on state public health officials and lawmakers on Beacon Hill to change the heat cutoff date to the end of May.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Racism#The Boston Public Schools#City Fresh Foods#City Fresh
whdh.com

Battle brews between mayors of Boston, Quincy over Long Island Bridge

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A battle between the mayors of Boston and Quincy is heating up over the rebuilding of a bridge between the cities. The City of Boston wants to rebuild a bridge that once connected Moon Island to Long Island, but the mayor of Quincy filed a lawsuit to stop the project.
QUINCY, MA
cambridgeday.com

Porter Square Shopping Center has been sold off by Gravestar, one of nine sites in a $390M deal

Porter Square Shopping Center has been sold off by Gravestar, one of nine sites in a $390M deal. The Porter Square Shopping Center, owned by Gravestar since its formation in 1994, has been packaged with eight other properties and sold to TA Realty of Boston in a $390 million deal. TA Realty’s partner was Wilder, also of Boston, which operates retail properties from Maine to Florida and Illinois. Its closest property is the Arsenal Yards mall in Watertown.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police searching for missing teen

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Keyana “KJ” Jackson was last seen May 17 in the Charlestown High School area, police say. Police describe her as 5 feet 6 inches tall with blonde-brown hair. Anyone with information...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Four Teens Arrested After Launching Fireworks in Downtown Boston

Four teens were arrested in Boston on Friday afternoon after allegedly launching fireworks in the areas of Downtown Crossing and Washington Street. Officers first responded to reports of a large explosion by Summer Street and Arch Street in downtown Boston, where several witnesses claimed to have seen four teens igniting an unknown device at the crosswalk of an intersection.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
96K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy